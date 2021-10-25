Shirtless Orlando Bloom Wins "Dad of the Year" for Decorating Daughter Daisy Dove's Room

Watch : Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

Orlando Bloom has admitted it: He's really just like us!

Well, not quite—because he is Orlando Bloom after all. But in a new video shared on Instagram, the Carnival Row star revealed he gets stuck painting and putting together toys like any parents of a toddler. In the clip he shared online, the star appeared to be in daughter Daisy Dove's bedroom or playroom, where he was in the process of building something for his baby girl.

"Stars," he proclaimed, "they're just like us." Meanwhile, his other half Katy Perry deemed him "Dad of the Year" for his efforts. In addition to assembling the new item, he was also photographed decorating one of the walls with daisies using stencils in homage to their little one's name.

However, his work was not the only thing fans' noticed. The actor was also shirtless during the process, spurring some comments from followers. "Sexy worker!" someone wrote.