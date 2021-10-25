Rust Search Warrant Details What Happened After Alec Baldwin’s Prop Gun Went Off

Just days after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died following a tragic accident on the set of the movie, Rust, more details surrounding the incident are beginning to emerge.
According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office and obtained by E! News, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun when the incident occurred.
"The rehearsal took place inside a church structure and involved Alec drawing his weapon and pointing it at the camera," the warrant states, noting that, according to director Joel Souza, he "believed the gun was safe and used the term ‘cold gun' while explaining the safety announcement." After rehearsal, the cast and crew then took a lunch break. According to the warrant, Souza said that when they returned, he was unsure if the firearm used by Baldwin had been checked again for safety.
Souza also told authorities that when the cast and crew resumed, Baldwin was rehearsing a ‘cross draw,' with the prop gun and Souza "was looking over the shoulder of Halyna, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop."
The director then noticed that Hutchins, who was standing behind him on-set, began "complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection." As she stumbled backwards and was "assisted to the ground," camera-man Reid Russell recalled Hutchins saying she "couldn't feel her legs" as medics started treating her.
Hutchins was then airlifted to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Souza, who was injured after being struck in the shoulder, was taken by ambulance to another medical center for treatment and has since been released, his rep told NBC News.
Following the tragedy, Baldwin broke his silence in a series of tweets on Friday, Oct. 22. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor wrote. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
That same day, Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, shared touching tributes dedicated to his late wife. "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," he wrote on Twitter. "Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."
Matthew later told The New York Post, "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive."
In a statement released from the movie's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, on Oct. 22, the organization offered their deepest condolences.
"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation," the statement read in part. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."
According to the Sheriff's Office, no charges have been filed related to the incident and witnesses are still being interviewed by detectives.