Rust Search Warrant Details What Happened After Alec Baldwin’s Prop Gun Went Off

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Just days after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died following a tragic accident on the set of the movie, Rust, more details surrounding the incident are beginning to emerge.



According to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office and obtained by E! News, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun when the incident occurred.

"The rehearsal took place inside a church structure and involved Alec drawing his weapon and pointing it at the camera," the warrant states, noting that, according to director Joel Souza, he "believed the gun was safe and used the term ‘cold gun' while explaining the safety announcement." After rehearsal, the cast and crew then took a lunch break. According to the warrant, Souza said that when they returned, he was unsure if the firearm used by Baldwin had been checked again for safety.

Souza also told authorities that when the cast and crew resumed, Baldwin was rehearsing a ‘cross draw,' with the prop gun and Souza "was looking over the shoulder of Halyna, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop."