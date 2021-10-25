Topless Kourtney Kardashian Reflects On Her Engagement to Travis Barker

As for how it all went down, an eyewitness told E! News that once Kourtney was led to the picturesque scene of the proposal, she was "smiling from ear to ear."

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," the insider said of the setup. "It looked very romantic." And after a heartfelt "yes," everyone present—which in addition to Kim included sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner—couldn't contain their excitement, with the eyewitness adding, "The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel." Immediately following the big news, the entire family sat down for an intimate dinner in celebration.