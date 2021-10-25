Topless Kourtney Kardashian Reflects On Her Engagement to Travis Barker

For Kourtney Kardashian, everything is coming up roses.
Just days after Travis Barker popped the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kourtney took to Instagram to show her fans what bliss truly looks like. Captioning two topless photos of herself lying on a bed of roses from the shoulders up, the Poosh founder wrote on Oct. 24, "I can't believe this was a week ago," while also tagging her now-fiancé.
And although all eyes are on Kourtney in her latest pics, of course, it's hard to miss her massive diamond ring, clearly sparkling in the spotlight. Travis even commented with a simple ring emoji, emphasizing the new bling—which, by the way, experts estimate to cost as much as $1 million.
The Blink-182 drummer rose to the occasion on Sunday, Oct. 17, with his show-stopping proposal, which included a magnificent display of red roses surrounding the two as they embraced during the magical moment.
Kourtney, 42, even posted a sweet snapshot to her Instagram of the lovebirds just after Travis, 45, proposed, captioning the photo, "forever @travisbarker." Among those present to witness the magic firsthand included Kourtney's family, with Kim Kardashian tweeting adorable footage of the couple kissing and added, "KRAVIS FOREVER."
As for how it all went down, an eyewitness told E! News that once Kourtney was led to the picturesque scene of the proposal, she was "smiling from ear to ear."
"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," the insider said of the setup. "It looked very romantic." And after a heartfelt "yes," everyone present—which in addition to Kim included sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner—couldn't contain their excitement, with the eyewitness adding, "The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel." Immediately following the big news, the entire family sat down for an intimate dinner in celebration.
We're keeping an eye out since there's clearly more love where that stemmed from.