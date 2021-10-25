KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

13 Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon You Don't Want To Miss

Shop early and save big on home, fashion, beauty and more right now.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 25, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayShop With E!Shop SalesShop Home
Ecomm, Amazon Early Black Friday

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are still a couple of months away, but it doesn't hurt to get some holiday shopping done early. In fact, many retailers have already started putting out their Black Friday deals such as QVCCoach Outlet and Walmart. If your go-to place to shop online is Amazon, we've got some amazing pre-Black Friday deals you should take advantage of. 

For instance, the colorful and highly versatile Le Creuset Sauteuse is 40% off right now. It's a definite must-have for your kitchen, and we suggest snagging this one as soon as possible as it's bound to sell out soon. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer with over 250,000 five-star reviews is also on sale for just $35. 

There are so many great items on sale from home and tech to fashion and beauty. We've rounded up some early Black Friday deals you don't want to miss. Check those out below. 

read
Here's the Foundation That Increased Its Sales by 269% Thanks to TikTok

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid

This handy lid will immediately transform your Instant Pot into a 6-in-1 kitchen appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, broil, reheat and dehydrate. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and right now you can snag this for just $50.

$90
$50
Amazon

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream

This advanced anti-aging face cream uses a maximum strength retinol formula to lift, brighten and rejuvenate the skin. The ingredients include aloe, hyaluruonic acid, Vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil. It has over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many reviewers say it works miracles.

$30
$17
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Friends Stars Honor James Michael Tyler After His Death

2

Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Learned About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

3

21 Haunting Secrets About The Blair Witch Project

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender

No more Wi-Fi dead zones in your house. This Wi-Fi extender will boost your coverage up to 1,200 square feet, and can connect up to 20 devices. Amazon shoppers love this product as it has over 44,500 five-star reviews.

$35
$20
Amazon

Yibock Womens Chunky Knit Cardigan

Looking to stock up on cute cardigans? This long open front cardigan is a must-buy according to Amazon shoppers with over 3,000 five-star reviews. Get it for a great price right now.

$50
$35
Amazon

Beetles Nail Tips and Glue Gel Kit

This nail set from Beetles Gel Polish comes with a UV/LED nail lamp, nail glue gel, and 500 nail tips in 10 different sizes. One Amazon shopper called this set a total game-changer. Right now, you can get this for less than $20!

$31
$17
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

If you don't own this top-rated one-step dryer and volumizer, now's the time to grab one. It truly is an amazing all-in-one hair tool that has over 250,000 five-star reviews. Right now it's only $35.

$60
$35
Amazon

Le Creuset Sauteuse

Le Creuset fans say these versatile pans are worth every penny. If you've been curious to get one for yourself but hesitate due to price, it's the perfect time get your hands on one. Several colors have already sold out, so be sure to snag yours as soon as possible!

$300
$180
Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

There are so many reasons to love Apple AirPods including their great sound quality, long battery life and the compact design. Right now you can snag them at a good discount.

$159
$119
Amazon

Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape 6 Rolls with Dispenser

You'll get a lot of use out of these during the holiday season. Six rolls of heavy duty packaging tape for just $13? Such a great deal!

$23
$13
Amazon

H2ofloss Portable Water Flosser

If you have yet to discover the joy of water flossing, now's your chance to do so. This water flosser is perfect for home or travel, has five modes, comes with six replaceable jet tips and is 44% off right now.

$50
$28
Amazon

Satina High Waisted Leggings

It's the perfect time to stock up on leggings. These come in 25 colors and at $14, you should totally grab more than one! Plus, Amazon shoppers love these so much, they have over 45,000 five-star reviews.

$20
$14
Amazon

GenSwin Gold Glass Battery Operated Flameless LED Candles

This set of three flameless LED candles are a must-have for your home. They're made of real wax, come with a 10-key remote control and timer and is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

$40
$28
Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

The AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier will keep you breathing nice and easy during the cold winter months. Right now, you can snag this for $30.

$50
$30
Amazon

Looking for more Amazon finds to shop? Check out this $35 oversized teddy coat with 12,500+ five-star reviews

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Friends Stars Honor James Michael Tyler After His Death

2

Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Learned About Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

3

21 Haunting Secrets About The Blair Witch Project

4

Angelina Jolie and Kids Zahara and Shiloh Go Glam for Another Premiere

5

Topless Kourtney Kardashian Reflects On Engagement to Travis Barker