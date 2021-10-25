Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Will Not Have Funeral Service Amid Inconclusive Autopsy Results

Watch : Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

Brian Laundrie's family has decided not to hold a funeral service for him as they await further details about his death.

The family's attorney, Steve Bertolino, said in a statement that Brian's parents will forgo holding a traditional service for him and will instead have his remains cremated, media outlets reported on Sunday, Oct. 24. Brian, the 23-year-old former fiancé of late influencer Gabby Petito, was confirmed dead on Thursday, Oct. 21.

In addition, the attorney stated that an autopsy did not conclusively establish how Brian died, and the remains have been shipped to an anthropologist to evaluate.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, investigators found human remains, along with personal items belonging to Brian, at Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Fla. at a previously submerged location. The next day, the FBI confirmed it had used dental records to identify the remains.

The discovery of the remains followed a five-week manhunt for Brian. His parents told police they had not seen him since Sept. 14, when he reportedly went hiking in the reserve and hadn't returned.