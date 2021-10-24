Riley Keough Thanks Dakota Johnson After Chris Martin Dedicates Song to Her Late Brother at Coldplay Show

Watch : Riley Keough "Almost Certified" as Death Doula

Riley Keough is sharing her heartfelt appreciation to Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson after the musician dedicated a song to her late brother.

The 32-year-old Zola actress posted footage to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 24 of Coldplay's performance the evening prior at Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive event from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The video, which the actress didn't record herself, included Chris taking a moment during his touching rendition of the band's breakout hit "Yellow" to remember Riley's brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died in July 2020 at the age of 27.

"@coldplay dedicated Yellow to my brother tonight at @wecansurvivela," wrote Riley, adding five heart emojis and three sobbing emojis. "I wasn't ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise."

In her caption, she also gave a special shout-out to Chris' longtime girlfriend, Dakota, her co-star in the upcoming limited series Cult Following. "And me love you @dakotajohnson and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video," Riley continued.