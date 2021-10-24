Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

Watch : "Friends" Star James Michael Tyler Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

James Michael Tyler, best known for playing fan-favorite supporting character Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59.

The actor and Mississippi native passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, Oct. 24, following a battle with prostate cancer, his manager said in a statement to E! News.

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," the statement said. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

He added, "Michael is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life, ever united in good times, in sickness, and for eternity.

The actor had revealed in a June interview on NBC's Today show that he was diagnosed with the disease in September 2018.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," he said. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years...It's stage 4. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."