Inside Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Lavish Wedding

Watch : Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Married

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's wedding was certainly a lavish affair to remember.

The Flip or Flop star married the Selling Sunset cast member on Saturday, Oct. 23, more than a year after getting engaged and amid a more than two-year relationship. Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, tied the knot under a triple floral arch in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at a hotel near Santa Barbara in front of family, including his children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, and friends.

"MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" Heather wrote on Instagram. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some."

Tarek wrote on his own page, "WE'RE MARRIED!!!! Flipped her name for good."

The bride wore a fitted corset dress with French lace, long sleeves and a keyhole back custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for both the ceremony and reception, People magazine reported, adding that the groom sported a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining.

The equally elegant reception had an Old Hollywood theme and was held indoors. Tarek and Heather danced their first dance to country music group Old Dominion's "One Man Band."