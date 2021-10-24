Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID-19

Watch : Adele's HILARIOUS Reaction to Album Competition With Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is sharing a health update as he gears up for the release of his latest album.

The 30-year-old "Bad Habits" vocalist took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 24 to inform fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will take a break from in-person press opportunities and performances prior to the Friday, Oct. 29 release of new album =.

"Hey guys," Ed wrote. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house."

He continued, "Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

Ed, who is set to debut in previously recorded footage as The Voice's Season 21 Mega Mentor on Monday, Oct. 25, joined James Corden over the summer for a sketch related to the virus. During the bit, the pair modified the singer's hit "Shape of You" to include lyrics imploring people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.