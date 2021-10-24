KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Emily Ratajkowski, Oscar Isaac and Succession's Nicholas Braun Make Cameos on SNL

Emily Ratajkowski, Oscar Isaac and Succession star Nicholas Braun joined host Jason Sudeikis on Saturday Night Live, but they didn't get to say much. Watch the sketch, below.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 24, 2021 5:21 PM
Emily Ratajkowski and Oscar Isaac dropped by Saturday Night Live, but they couldn't seem to get a word in edgewise. 

Jason Sudeikis hosted the venerable NBC comedy show on Saturday, Oct. 23, and the stars joined the series alum for the latest addition of "What Up With That." The fake talk show segment, featuring Kenan Thompson as a host who barely lets his guests speak before immediately breaking out into song, also included Succession star Nicholas Braun, aka Cousin Greg.

After Kenan, playing Diondre Cole, asked Oscar about starring in a variety of recent projects, including Scenes From a Marriage and Dune, the actor shared, "They're all different people, but there are similarities to all of them."

However, when he started to hear the show's percussion music kick in, Oscar added, "What is that? No, no, no, you're not gonna do that to me, right?"

Emily and Nicholas got even less time in the spotlight from Diondre. In fact, the host appeared to be convinced that Nicholas was actually Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham wearing a Halloween costume, given that Bill Hader often portrayed the musician in previous iterations of the sketch.

"I'm actually Nicholas Braun, please," the Zola standout pleaded at the end of the bit.

The episode also included Jason's monologue, in which he gushed about Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, the children he shares with ex Olivia Wilde

"My last season here on the show was in 2013, and since then, I have had two amazing children, Otis and Daisy. Great kids, just incredible kids," the Ted Lasso star said. He then added jokingly, "I don't know how old they are, exactly. You know, I just don't pay attention to that kind of stuff."

Check out the above "What Up With That" sketch to see how Emily reacted after learning Diondre wouldn't be interviewing her. Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Will Heath/NBC

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

