Everything We Know About the Accidental Shooting on Alec Baldwin's Movie Set

New information about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust continues to come to light.
Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on Thursday, Oct. 21, hitting director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died of her wound, and director Joel Souza, who was treated at a hospital and later released. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.
On Friday, Oct. 22, Hutchins' agent described her as "a ray of light" in a statement. "Her talent was immense, only surpassed by the love she had for her family," the statement continued. "All those in her orbit knew what was coming; a star director of photography, who would be a force to be reckoned with."
On Friday afternoon, Baldwin spoke out about the incident on social media. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he tweeted. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that they executed a search warrant on the set of Rust.
Detective Joel Cano's affidavit, obtained by E! News, states that during filming, Assistant Director Dave Halls "grabbed one of three 'prop-guns' that was set-up by the Armorer (Hannah Gutierrez), which was on a cart." Halls allegedly handed the prop-gun to Baldwin and as he did so, he "yelled 'Cold Gun,' indicating the prop-gun did not have any live rounds," the affidavit says.
The detective said that Baldwin then fired the prop-gun, striking Hutchins and Souza, who was behind her. Hall "did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun," when he gave it to Baldwin, the affidavit states.
The sheriff's office's search warrant calls for any footage or video captured during the filming; computer and cellphones left on set; and other firearms and ammunition.
The incident took place amid reported safety concerns on set. Sources familiar with the situation told NBC News that several crew members walked off the set just hours before the shooting due to these reasons. NBC News also quoted its sources that as saying the gun that killed Hutchins had misfired prior to the fatal shooting.
The Los Angeles Times, citing its own sources, previously reported there were two misfires of a prop gun days before the shooting, and that six hours before the fatal incident, union camera operators and their assistants walked off the job to protest working conditions.
Production company Rust Movie Productions, LLC has not commented about the alleged walkout. In a statement to E! News, the group said it was "not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set." However, the company said it will conduct "an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down."
"The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company," the statement read. "We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time."
According to NBC News, investigators are seeking to question three workers who were tasked with ensuring Baldwin's gun was loaded with blanks.
Additionally, the outlet obtained a call sheet for Thursday's production, which lists the three individuals as the "property master, property key assistant/armorer, and property assistant." Tobey Bayes, business agent for Hollywood property masters union IATSE Local 44, told the outlet that the three individuals listed are not members of the union.
Rust's second assistant director, Tim Barrera, told NBC News that he could not comment on the property masters who were on set on Thursday, stating, "I'm not in charge of the hiring process."
