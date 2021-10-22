Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Mark Cuevas has even more reason to look forward to 2022.

On Friday, Oct. 22, the Love Is Blind reality star confirmed to E! News that he and fiancée Aubrey Rainey are expecting their second child together.

Nearly six months ago, Mark and Aubrey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace Anthony. Mark wrote in the birth announcement, "Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we've been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He's safe, healthy and has his mother's smile!"

And though Ace is still very young, the couple told People they're excited to have two kids under the age of two. They gushed, "We are overjoyed for Ace to grow up with a sibling so close in age and we are excited to continue growing our family and meeting our next baby Cuevas March 2022."