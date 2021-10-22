Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby No. 2 With Fiancée

Watch : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

Mark Cuevas has even more reason to look forward to 2022.

On Friday, Oct. 22, the Love Is Blind reality star confirmed to E! News that he and fiancée Aubrey Rainey are expecting their second child together.

Aubrey is due to give birth in March. Nearly six months ago, she and Mark welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Ace Anthony. And they might not be done having kids.

"We are beyond blessed to be able to welcome our second child," the couple told E! News in a statement, "and we look forward to letting life take its natural course in growing our family."

Aubrey said, "This pregnancy is definitely not as easy as Ace was (being more tired and nauseous now) with completely different cravings. But cravings aside I am so thankful and excited for our family and the love we continue to create."

Mark added, "Mark: As our family continues to grow, I myself become more and more thankful in the life we have created. Being a father has truly been a blessing and welcoming our second child is going to be amazing along with having two kids back to back and still not getting enough sleep."