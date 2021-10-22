Margot Robbie's Barbie Just Found Her Perfect Ken Thanks to Ryan Gosling

Watch : Eva Mendes Explains Why She Keeps Ryan Gosling & Kids So Private

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world—and now Ryan Gosling is joining her in the plastic, fantastic fun!

On Friday, Oct. 22, E! News confirmed that the Oscar nominee is in final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character known as Ken in Warner Bros' upcoming movie centered on Barbie.

According to Deadline, who first broke the news, Ryan initially passed on playing the part because of his busy schedule. But after pre-production took longer than expected and the studio remained persistent, an opening in his calendar appeared.

While he's hasn't officially signed on the dotted line just yet, Ryan and his character are very close to stealing the heart of Barbie, played by Margot.

As of press time, details surrounding the film's plot remain top secret. But according to Deadline, Greta Gerwig is directing the film, which could begin shooting at the top of 2022. She's also co-writing the script with her partner, Noah Baumbach.