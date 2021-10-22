The Stars of Insecure Tease What's to Come in the Final Season

We'll be kicking back with Insecure one last time.
Sunday, Oct. 24, marks the critically acclaimed comedy's fifth and final season. So while covering the red-carpet premiere in Los Angeles, Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz asked Issa Rae and company to tease what's to come for the show's final run.
According to the Insecure star and co-creator, season five has ended on her terms: "This season is just really about growth. It's, like, the reckoning of their internal, you know, journeys—and I hope that people can see themselves in these characters."
Co-star Yvonne Orji expressed a similar sentiment, teasing that the last season will go out on top. As for how the viewers will feel? "Our fans are very hard to please," she shared. "So they may be like, 'Nah!' Just because they mad—they still mad we not giving them an hour episode."
On what's to come for her character Molly, the Nigerian-born actress stayed tight-lipped, noting that there's "closure all around."
Jay Ellis, who plays Issa's on-again, off-again boyfriend, spilled a bit more, revealing that his character, Lawrence, will find himself in some hot water with pregnant ex Condola (Christina Elmore).
"This season was really interesting," he told Victor. "There's a moment in episode three where Condola and Lawrence end up in this conversation, and Christina Elmore did not talk to me for like three days after this conversation. She was like, 'It was just way too real. I need a minute with you.'"
While there may be drama between the (fictional) soon-to-be parents, there's nothing but love between the on-screen performers. "I am grateful for her," Jay added, "because she makes me a better actor every single time I get to be onstage with her."
Fans have been counting down the days to this premiere ever since Issa announced in January that season five would be the show's last. "We couldn't have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience," she wrote on Twitter, "and the faith of HBO. See y'all soon!"
Catch the beginning of the end of Insecure when it premieres Sunday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. on HBO.