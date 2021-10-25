12 Pretty, Pretty Good Gifts for Curb Your Enthusiasm Fans

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're not screaming, we're screaming! Season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally here.
Whether you're planning to watch the first episode alone in true Larry David fashion, or you're celebrating with your Leon, it is a great day to be a Curb Your Enthusiasm fan. Based on the trailer, we can anticipate lots of laughs as Larry navigates LA traffic, Susie running for mayor and more cringe-worthy situations that only the Seinfeld creator can navigate.
On the red carpet for the Season 11 premiere, E!'s Victor Cruz tried to get Larry David to spill the beans on the new season, but was met with a response one who expect from the award-winning comedian.
"I'm sorry I cannot divulge much about it," Larry told E!. "I think it's pretty funny, though. That's pretty much all I can say. Why do you want to know what's going to happen? Wouldn't you rather be surprised? If you told me the outcome of the Super Bowl, I wouldn't even watch it."
In honor of Sunday nights getting a whole lot better, we rounded up 12 products inspired by the series' best moments including Latte Larry mugs, coloring books and apparel that make pretty, pretty, pretty good gifts for the Curb Your Enthusiasm fans on your list.
Scroll below for our picks!
Curb Your Enthusiasm Hilarious Role-Playing Party Card Game
Can you get out of an awkward situation as well as Larry David can? Test your excuses with this hilarious card game.
Lampin - Curb Your Enthusiasm Classic T-Shirt
If you're a Curb fan, you know how to achieve the art of "Lampin." For soon-to-be fans, it's basically relaxing with your feet up. This shirt is going to be our go-to shirt for Sunday nights!
Curb Your Enthusiasm Coloring Book: One Of The Greatest Way To Relax And Boost Creativity With Awesome Coloring Book
Relax and unwind by coloring in memorable scenes and quotes from the HBO series.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Perpetual Calendar
Count down the days until a new Curb episode on Sunday with this desk calendar.
Larry David Wrapping Paper by CutesyPooSales
Deck your halls and presents with this hilarious wrapping paper. Regardless of the present, the wrapping paper is sure to put a smile on the recipient's face.
Larry David Oil Painting Print by DrunkGirlDesigns
We don't know about you, but we are definitely hanging this print up in our house and creating a Larry David shrine.
Latte Larry's Mug Classic Cafe Style Coffee Cup by MakerMate
Elevate your morning cup of coffee with this Latte Larry's mug! Hard scones not included.
Do you respect wood? Coasters (Set of 4)
If you respect your wood surfaces as much as Larry David, you need these coasters.
Curb Your Enthusiasm Larry David Pretty Good Christmas Sweater
This is hands down one of the best holiday sweaters we've ever come across. Definitely an add to cart moment!
Leon Curb Your Enthusiasm Christmas Ornament
You can't pause toast, but you can add this Leon ornament to your tree this year.
Larry Celebrity Prayer Candle - Funny Saint Candle
Say a prayer that there will be a Season 12 with this Larry David candle.
Executive Producer Larry David Hat by IMPURETHOUGHTS
Gift this baseball cap to your aspiring producer and screenwriter friends.
