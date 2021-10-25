Nordstrom's Holiday Pop-In Is A One-Stop Shop for Everyone on Your List

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can you hear sleigh bells ringing? Because the holidays are almost here.

With shipping delays and shortages playing a role in how we shop this holiday season, it's important to starting checking everyone off your list as soon as possible. Thankfully, Nordstrom just launched their Holiday Pop-In, which features dozens of fool-proof gifts for all genders, ages and interests.

From Instagram-worthy blenders and chic knitting sets to self-care must-haves, the Make It Pop-In@Nordstrom is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday gifting. Plus, there's genius products like hoodie blankets and tabletop fireplaces that you'll want to get for yourself.

Below, we rounded up our favorite picks from the Pop-In that you'll want to give and receive this holiday season. Just think about how great it will feel to say you got your holiday shopping done before November!