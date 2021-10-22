Joe Giudice Speaks Out on Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice's Engagement

Watch : Caroline Manzo & Teresa Giudice Share No Regrets Joining "RHONJ"

It sounds like everyone is happy for the newly engaged Teresa Giudice—ex-husband Joe Giudice included!

On Thursday, Oct. 21, news broke that the Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star and her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, got engaged while recently vacationing in Greece. The milestone comes just over a year since Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce, officially ending their 20 years of marriage. Through the Bravo series, viewers watched as they raised their four daughters—Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12—faced legal turmoil and imprisonment, and were challenged by Joe's eventual deportation to his native Italy.

So what did her ex have to say about Teresa's personal news? "I'm happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings," Joe told Celebuzz!. (He promoted the article on his Instagram and called it his "official" statement on the engagement.)"I think they moved a bit quick into this romance," he noted, "but I'm glad she found her true love and wish them all the best."

Indeed, it was just last November that fans learned of the new man in Teresa's life. At the time, she teased the public, writing on Facebook, "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend." E! News later learned that boyfriend was Ruelas, a businessman, fellow New Jerseyan and father of two.