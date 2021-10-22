Ireland Baldwin Slams "Despicable & Insensitive" Reporters Reaching Out to Her After Dad Alec's Accident

Ireland Baldwin is calling out the "despicable and insensitive" journalists who have asked for interviews with her in the wake of the tragedy involving her father Alec Baldwin on the set of his film Rust.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old model shared to her Instagram Story an alleged message from an unnamed "freelance journalist," who requested to interview her about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust, which took the life of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
"Obviously I would make it beneficial for the both of us, but I know it's a sensitive time," the reporter wrote. "Of course you're Alec's daughter, so anything you have to say on the situation would be important."
The journalist added, "I would obviously tread carefully and be respectful of everyone involved. If you want you can call me."
Ireland expressed disgust with the reporter, stating, "To the handful of journalists who have been contacting me, you're despicable and insensitive."
"To anyone who's been giving out my number," she continued, "please lose it and don't contact me again."
Ireland went on to express condolences to the Hutchins and Souza families. "My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins' family and friends," she wrote. "Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."
On Thursday, Oct. 21, the cast and crew took part in a rehearsal for the Western film Rust, during which Alec discharged a prop weapon, injuring Halyna and Joel. According to NBC News, Halyna was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza has since been discharged.
"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said at the time. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."
Witnesses are being interviewed by investigators, and in a statement shared to Twitter on Friday, Alec said he's "fully cooperating" with authorities.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the 63-year-old actor stated. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
Rust Movie Productions LLC has not commented on the circumstances surrounding the accident but said in a statement, "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."