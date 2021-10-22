Get Ready to Clip In & Spin Faster With Adidas x Ivy Park's New Peloton Capsule Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We don't know about you, but our Friday just got a whole lot better after Ivy Park x Adidas announced their upcoming collaboration with Peloton!

Besides knowing Beyoncé might have been in the same Peloton class as us at some point, we are freaking out over the insanely stylish fits this collection is blessing us with. Based on the promo video, we can expect functional activewear pieces like leggings, sports bras and shorts, plus outerwear and footwear in black, neon yellow and forrest green hues.

The 29-piece collection is set to drop globally on 11/10 on Adidas.com and in select Adidas stores, so mark your calendars and start saving those paychecks! Featuring sizes XXS-3XL, the collaboration will help you channel inner Sasha Fierce during your cycling classes without sacrificing comfort or style. Additionally, prices range from $45 to $200.

In true Beyoncé fashion, details are limited on the collection. But don't worry Beyhive, we'll have more updates soon, so keep checking (and clipping) in prior to 11/10.