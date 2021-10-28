Why RHOP's Karen Huger Isn't Afraid of the Reality TV Vow Renewal "Curse"

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

A quarter of a century later and still going strong.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is about to celebrate a huge milestone on this Sunday's season six finale of the hit Bravo show: she and husband Ray Huger will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

"Look, 25 years of marriage, that's a reason alone [to celebrate]," Karen told E! News exclusively. "Listen, I'm married to my best friend. I want Ray to be able to walk in his truth, in his authentic self and have a ball. And when he asked me over a year ago to renew my vows, it was his moment."

Karen invited all of her RHOP co-stars to the vow renewal in honor of the momentous occasion.

"There was so much love and friendship and joy in that moment," she gushed of the event. "I climbed the steps up to that man. The "Stairway to Heaven" is a Motown song if you ever heard it—"Climbing the Stairway to Heaven"—I climbed to my heaven that day, honey. That's my man. I love him. It's not a wedding, it's just a vow renewal of friendship, love and family and I'm so grateful."