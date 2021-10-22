See Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Adorably Explain Why They're "Going to be Friends for Life"

Watch : Zendaya Makes HISTORY With CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Dune's greatest duo.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet might just be each other's biggest fans.

Celebrating the release of Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sci-fi adaptation Dune, the pair spoke exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 22, revealing what it was like to work together on such an intense project.

"Going in there, I was intimidated," Zendaya told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I was like, I want to do my best work, you know? But this guy made it such a warm environment to work [in]."

As a result, it didn't take long for her and Timothée to hit it off.

"Immediately I was like, 'Oh, we're going to be friends for life. Like, this is happening,'" Zendaya recalled. "So that was great and I had an incredible time, and I sure hope that we get to do more of it because selfishly, I just want to have fun."