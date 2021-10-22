KardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Watch Angelina Jolie Joke She Has "PTSD" in Parent-Teacher Conferences

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 22, 2021 6:40 PMTags
Watch: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek's Kids Want Their Moms to "Stay Away"

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, but when it comes to the schoolyard, they're still just "mom." 

The Eternals co-stars hilariously joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 22 that they're just regular parents. "For us it's normal, but sometimes other people react strangely," Hayek admitted about showing up at her daughter Valentina's school functions. 

Jolie agreed, "There's certain moments where kids just want to be regular kids and they don't want that aspect of their life. Part of it is more, 'I love you mom, but...'

As Hayek added, "They want their own identity. It's hard to find a balance. I get nervous because I don't want to do too much and then I don't want to do nothing either." 

But, Jolie has a unique issue when it comes to visiting with her six kids' teachers—and it goes back to her own famous childhood.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

"I have a problem with schools because I was always in trouble at school," Jolie reflected. "I have PTSD so you have to talk like you're the parent now in the parent-teacher conferences, and you're scared the teacher is going to say something." 

Turns out Jolie "wasn't that kid" who loved her professors back in the day! 

Watch the LOL-worthy interview above. 

Eternals opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5. 

