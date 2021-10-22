Watch Angelina Jolie Joke She Has "PTSD" in Parent-Teacher Conferences

Watch : Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek's Kids Want Their Moms to "Stay Away"

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, but when it comes to the schoolyard, they're still just "mom."

The Eternals co-stars hilariously joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 22 that they're just regular parents. "For us it's normal, but sometimes other people react strangely," Hayek admitted about showing up at her daughter Valentina's school functions.

Jolie agreed, "There's certain moments where kids just want to be regular kids and they don't want that aspect of their life. Part of it is more, 'I love you mom, but...'

As Hayek added, "They want their own identity. It's hard to find a balance. I get nervous because I don't want to do too much and then I don't want to do nothing either."

But, Jolie has a unique issue when it comes to visiting with her six kids' teachers—and it goes back to her own famous childhood.