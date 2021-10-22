Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Family Lawyer Slams Rumor Parents Planted Evidence

Watch : Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

Lawyer Steve Bertolino, who represents Brian Laundrie's family, is denying rumors that parents Chris and Roberta planted evidence found at a Florida nature park before their son's body was found.

"It's nonsense," the family's lawyer told People in a statement. He later added, "People with nothing else to do are afraid this case will go away and they will have to go back to following celebrities and others in the fake world of the internet."

The rumor appeared to stem from an Oct. 20 trip Laundrie's parents took to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which connects to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. Bertolino told NBC News that Chris and Roberta had gone to the reserve to search for Brian that morning and that the FBI and North Port Police Department were informed of their visit and met them that morning.

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found," Bertolino continued. "As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."