Exclusive

Bravo Announces 2021 Bravolebrity Friendsgiving Feast, Plus First Looks & More Holiday Surprises

This is certainly something to be thankful for! Bravo is ringing in the holiday season with a special Friendsgiving Feast featuring all our favorite stars. Get the details on all the surprises.

Oct 22, 2021
Watch: Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

Missing BravoCon? Well, you're in luck Bravoholics!

E! News can exclusively reveal Bravo's "Season of Getting" lineup featuring special holiday segments from all your favorite shows and stars. Starting Nov. 7 and running through New Year's Eve, Bravo's "Season of Getting" is all about treating yourself!.

From 30+ first looks to behind-the-scenes exclusives, plus social experiences with the best Bravolebrities, devoted Bravoholics can expect a slew of "presents" during the eight weeks of festivities. Get sneak peeks at upcoming episodes from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Vanderpump Rules, Project Runway, Winter House, Below Deck and more. 

Step backstage with dozens of behind-the-scenes exclusives, including updates from RHOSLC, Winter House and Million Dollar Listing: Los AngelesAnd, Bravo fans can now tune in to all-new after shows from top Housewives franchises, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Potomac and RHOSLC on BravoTV.com.

photos
Real Housewives Bombshells From Not All Diamonds and Rosé

Plus, celebrate Thanksgiving with the Bravolebrity Friendsgiving Feast Instagram Live event, bringing together Bravo-lebs from different shows for the ultimate Bravo crossover event. 

Trending Stories

1

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement

2
Breaking

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Misfired Gun Kills Halyna Hutchins

3

Gabby Petito Case: Lawyer Slams Rumor Laundrie Parents Placed Evidence

There's plenty to be thankful for this holiday season! Bundle up and binge your favorite Bravo series on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

