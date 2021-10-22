Christina Haack Undergoes Endoscopy After Suffering Stomach Pain

Watch : Christina Haack Is Engaged: Is It Too Soon After Divorce?

Christina Haack is waiting and praying.

The Flip or Flop star revealed that she recently underwent an endoscopy after suffering renewed stomach pain, something she's been struggling with "on and off since 2016."

"It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," she explained an Oct. 21 Instagram post. "I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."

She continued, "With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation."

On a quest to solve the issue, she said a doctor did gastrointestinal testing for SIBO, also known as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, in addition to an endoscopy. "Now just praying everything comes back ok," she wrote, "and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that's damaging my GI tract."