Christina Haack Undergoes Endoscopy After Suffering Stomach Pain

Christina Haack is waiting and praying.
The Flip or Flop star revealed that she recently underwent an endoscopy after suffering renewed stomach pain, something she's been struggling with "on and off since 2016."
"It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," she explained an Oct. 21 Instagram post. "I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."
She continued, "With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation."
On a quest to solve the issue, she said a doctor did gastrointestinal testing for SIBO, also known as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, in addition to an endoscopy. "Now just praying everything comes back ok," she wrote, "and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that's damaging my GI tract."
In her message, she also took the opportunity to encourage anyone reading to "trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body."
For the 38-year-old mom of three, self-care is top of mind. "Focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit," she wrote. "And my favorite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man."
Haack, who has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, welcomed 2-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead in 2019. The couple announced their separation in September 2020 and Haack has since moved on with Joshua Hall, to whom she is engaged.
"You're a tough woman and I'm lucky to call you mine," Hall commented on her recent Instagram post. "You know I've always got you and will take care of you with the best of care!"