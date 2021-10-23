Candace Cameron Bure Teases Major Fuller House Easter Eggs in Her 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Teases "Fuller House" Reunion in New Rom-Com

The most wonderful time of the year is finally here.

Hallmark Channel's 2021 Countdown to Christmas officially begins on Friday, Oct. 22, which officially gives you permission to skip the Halloween candy and Thanksgiving turkey in favor of peppermint mochas and candy canes.

And what better to way to celebrate the start of the merry annual tradition than by getting some scoop on Hallmark fan-favorite Candace Cameron Bure's upcoming movie, The Christmas Contest?

Set to premiere Nov. 28, the Sunday of Thanksgiving week, a.k.a. CCB's annual timeslot, the film reunites Bure with her Fuller House co-star John Brotherton as exes who find themselves competing in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. You can guess what happens next.

After their Netflix sitcom came to an end last year, it was actually Candace's idea to have John, who played DJ Tanner's love interest Matt, serve as her leading man in her 2021 Christmas movie. In fact, she even told E! News that he was her "dream" co-star when we caught up with the twosome at Hallmark's Holiday Headquarters in Los Angeles for the kickoff event. Hey, that is high praise coming from the queen of Christmas herself.