Candace Cameron Bure Teases Major Fuller House Easter Eggs in Her 2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie

Candace Cameron Bure reunites with her Fuller House co-star John Brotherton in her 2021 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie. Get exclusive scoop from them and check out the full holiday schedule:

By Tierney Bricker Oct 23, 2021 12:21 AMTags
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure Teases "Fuller House" Reunion in New Rom-Com

The most wonderful time of the year is finally here.

Hallmark Channel's 2021 Countdown to Christmas officially begins on Friday, Oct. 22, which officially gives you permission to skip the Halloween candy and Thanksgiving turkey in favor of peppermint mochas and candy canes. 

And what better to way to celebrate the start of the merry annual tradition than by getting some scoop on Hallmark fan-favorite Candace Cameron Bure's upcoming movie, The Christmas Contest?

Set to premiere Nov. 28, the Sunday of Thanksgiving week, a.k.a. CCB's annual timeslot, the film reunites Bure with her Fuller House co-star John Brotherton as exes who find themselves competing in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. You can guess what happens next. 

After their Netflix sitcom came to an end last year, it was actually Candace's idea to have John, who played DJ Tanner's love interest Matt, serve as her leading man in her 2021 Christmas movie. In fact, she even told E! News that he was her "dream" co-star when we caught up with the twosome at Hallmark's Holiday Headquarters in Los Angeles for the kickoff event. Hey, that is high praise coming from the queen of Christmas herself.

Go Inside the Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Hotel Suites

"It all started with a phone call," John shared. "I was sitting at the beach on the Jersey Shore and Candace calls me and she's like, 'So, I've got an idea.' Long story short, when she sent me the script, it was such a warm, fuzzy feeling and it was like a throwback to the rom-com of when we were kids. It made me smile, it made me laugh and...there is a moment in the end that made me shed a tear."

And it sounds as though Candace is hoping some Fuller House fans will feel vindicated by the casting choice after D.J. ended up with her first love Steve (Scott Weinger). "This is totally for all the fans that wanted Matt and D.J. together," the actress explained. "Absolutely, 100 percent!"

John echoed Candace's sentiment, adding, "I think there's some Fuller House fans out there that will feel satisfied if they weren't the first time around when we used to work together."

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

Of course, given the name of the movie, Candace said viewers can expect to see the duo get "competitive," but also teased, "There's lots of fun Easter eggs for those Fuller House fans. It's a rom-com. There's a lot of comedy and a lot of heart."

To hear more from Candace and John about their festive reunion, watch our interview with the pair above. And continue reading to get the details on all 30 of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas movies airing this year.

Ryan Plummer
You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey
Airs: Friday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family's 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Albert Camicioli
Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Airs: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 pm..
What It's About: Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

Allister Foster
The Santa Stakeout

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell and Joe Pantoliano
Airs: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community's Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood's holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.

Seth Johnson
Christmas in Harmony

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams and Basil Wallace
Airs: Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus—directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

David Astorga
Coyote Creek Christmas

Stars: Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey
Airs: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: A "Christmas Around the World" party helps two people find love at home.

Kailey Schwerman
Christmas Sail

Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui and Terry O'Quinn
Airs: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Gingerbread Miracle

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker
Airs: Friday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle's Mexican bakery famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grants wishes.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Next Stop, Christmas

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd
Airs: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.
Logline: Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what—and who—is truly important to her.

Luba Popovic
A Christmas Treasure

Stars: Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier
Airs: Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Open By Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance and Brennan Elliott
Airs: Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images
My Christmas Family Tree

Stars: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker and James Tupper
Airs: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn't know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.

Crown Media
A Holiday in Harlem

Stars: Olivia Washington, Will Adams and Tina Lifford
Airs: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting "presence over presents," jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block's annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Nantucket Noel

Stars: Trevor Donovan and Sarah Power
Airs: Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christin learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer's son, Andy.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
A Christmas Together With You

Stars: Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort and Niall Matter
Airs: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images
A Kiss Before Christmas

Stars: Teri Hatcher and James Denton
Airs: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same — he's not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn't have two teenaged kids and he's CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he's telling the truth and win her over… and he only has until Christmas Day.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images
The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad
Airs: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they're tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Chrismas CEO

Stars: Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene
Airs: Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.
What It's About: A small toy company CEO gets a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner's signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
An Unexpected Christmas

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes
Airs: Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.

Courtesy of Crown Media
Making Spirits Bright

Stars: Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks
Airs: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
What It's About: The son and daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers' decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town's holiday decorating contest.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Christmas At Castle Heart

Stars: Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
Airs: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she's hired to host his castle's epic Christmas party.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital
Christmas in Tahoe

Stars: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan (from Train) and George Lopez
Airs: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
What It's About: To save her family hotel's Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex-boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago. In the movie, Monahan performs "Shake Up Christmas" with Selig, as well as Train's new, original song "Mittens,."

Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media
The Christmas Contest

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton
Airs: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Stars: Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein
Airs: Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Stars: Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick
Airs: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Leah's 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother's wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Greg Doherty/WireImage
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley and Kevin Nealon
Airs: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn't be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer Swift a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, which she started with her late husband and is raising her teenage son Simon on her own. Jennifer is thrilled when Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a fun Christmas weekend. Meg agrees to stay in the city and help out at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, the local movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Nealon). The trouble is the theater is for sale and in need of repairs. With help from Eric, Jennifer's former high school debate team rival, and the community, they just might pull off one last encore. As she and Eric work together, Jennifer is reminded that new possibilities are both where you least expect them and exactly where you left them. (Second movie airs Dec. 12)

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
A Dickens of a Holiday!

Stars: Kris Polaha and Brooke D'Orsay
When It Airs: Friday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown's Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

David Livingston/Getty Images
A Royal Queens Christmas

Stars: Megan Park and Julian Morris
Airs: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children's Christmas show.

Greg Doherty/WireImage
Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin Keith Robinson and Kevin Nealon
Airs: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into is just what she needs. When Jennifer and her teenage son, Simon, return to Hazelwood home for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer's staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charity of its choice. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant's manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister leads Meg to her next chapter and also just might bring her an unexpected romance.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder
Airs: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images
'Tis the Season to Be Merry

Stars: Rachel Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle
Airs: Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
What It's About: Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow-covered Vermont.She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris.

Hallmark Channel will air new Christmas movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m. through the end of December.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

