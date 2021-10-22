Girls Star Peter Scolari Dead at 66

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a prolific star.



Peter Scolari, who first rose to fame starring in classic sitcoms including Newhart and Bosom Buddies, died on Friday, Oct. 22 following a two-year battle with cancer, his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed in a statement to E! News. He was 66.



Throughout his career, Scolari accumulated an incredible résumé of credits and won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath, the father of main character Hannah (played by Lena Dunham) on Girls.



His longer roster of guest roles includes appearances in countless other TV shows including The Good Fight, Murphy Brown, The West Wing, ER, Gotham, Law & Order: SVU, Ally McBeal, and Honey I Shrunk The Kids: The TV Show, among many others.



Following news of his tragic passing, tributes began pouring in from those who worked alongside the late actor.



Harvey Fierstein, who starred with Scolari in the musical run of Hairspray beginning in the early aughts, tweeted, "Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet."