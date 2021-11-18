Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Baby No. 4

For Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, there's a new star of the show.
The longtime loves, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their fourth daughter together, a baby girl named Lillie Carolina Akins on Nov. 15. The country music star shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram in a heartwarming post.
"7.5 pounds of pure joy," Thomas wrote alongside a photo of their newborn. "@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"
His other half, Lauren, also shared the good news, writing, "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy. 'If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor How much more will He clothe you? If He watched over every sparrow How much more does He love you?' Lyrics from 'Jireh' by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us."
The couple's newest bundle of joy comes a little over five months after the country star unexpectedly announced the good news during a performance in Fort Worth, Texas in early May.
"SURPRISE," Lauren captioned an Instagram post that featured the happy parents holding her pregnant belly on May 9. "He just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown) just in time for Mother's Day. Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl."
Thomas also delighted in the announcement, sharing his own sweet shoutout on Instagram that night. "Well... we are pregnant again," he wrote. "Tonight, when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl."
Thomas and Lauren are already parents to daughters: Willa Gray, 5 (who the couple adopted from Uganda in 2017), Ada James, 4, and 20-month-old Lennon Love.