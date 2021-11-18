Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Welcome Baby No. 4

Watch : Thomas Rhett's Kids in Tutus Starring in His Music Video

For Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, there's a new star of the show.



The longtime loves, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their fourth daughter together, a baby girl named Lillie Carolina Akins on Nov. 15. The country music star shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram in a heartwarming post.



"7.5 pounds of pure joy," Thomas wrote alongside a photo of their newborn. "@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"

His other half, Lauren, also shared the good news, writing, "Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy. 'If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor How much more will He clothe you? If He watched over every sparrow How much more does He love you?' Lyrics from 'Jireh' by @elevationworship and @maverickcitymusic inspired by scriptures in Matthew 6 & Luke 12. Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us."