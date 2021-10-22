Watch RHOP's Ashley Darby & Mia Thornton Exchange Savage Jabs About Each Other's Husbands

Watch : "RHOP" Karen Huger Talks NICKI MINAJ Joining the Reunion

Cringe alert!

An exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's The Real Housewives of Potomac, airing Oct. 24, teases an intense argument between Mia Thornton and Ashley Darby...and it's all about age.

Following Ashley and Gordon Thornton's argument, Ashley throws a serious jab: "Have you got Alzheimer's? What's happening?"

But Mia has her husband's back. "Coming from a female who is married to an older man, that should never come out of your mouth," she snaps at Ashley, who swears that she is "not ageist."

Even Candiace Dillard says that Ashley's comment is "not appropriate."

Gordon attempts to apologize while still holding his ground: "Ashley, if I hurt your feelings, I'm sorry," he starts. "I'm not sorry about what I said and I'm done with it."

Ashley counters, "You don't need to add that part though, G," before adding, "Then don't deliver an apology at all. It's fine, I don't need it!"