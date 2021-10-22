Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers After "Tragic Accident" on Brother Alec's Rust Movie Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

Stephen Baldwin is speaking out after a fatal tragedy on brother Alec Baldwin's film set.

On Oct. 21, the actor accidentally "discharged" a prop gun on the New Mexico set of his latest movie, Rust, killing director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.

"Asking for prayers tonight friends," an image posted to Stephen's Instagram account on Oct. 22 read. "Not much can be said, other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident. Thank you."

After being shot, Hutchins, 42, was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries. An ambulance took Souza, 48, to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. According to a tweet from actress Frances Fisher, the director has since been released from the hospital.

Following the incident, Alec's rep told E! News there was "an accident" involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks" while filming Rust in New Mexico. "Production has been halted for the time being," added the spokesperson, who also represents Souza. "The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."