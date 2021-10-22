You’ll Adore This Video of Harry Styles Getting Fans to Sing Happy Birthday to His Mom

Watch : Harry Styles REVEALS "Watermelon Sugar's" NSFW Meaning

This intangible birthday gift Harry Styles gave to his mom is quite golden.



The "Watermelon Sugar" vocalist, who has frankly swept the nation with his Love On Tour concert series, asked his fans for a tiny but adorable favor during his latest stop in Uncasville, Connecticut. During the Oct. 21 show, Harry informed the thousands of adoring fans present that his mom, Anne Twist, was celebrating her birthday—and he had one heartwarming request.



"So, if it's okay with you," the singer asked the crowd, "Would you mind please singing Happy Birthday…to my mother?"



For good measure, since the matriarch wasn't technically in the house, Harry jokingly added, "And I hope that maybe she will hear it…and she will because I will show her."



Although Harry's mom has undoubtedly enjoyed quite a few moments of pride, courtesy of her famous son's skyrocketing career, we're willing to bet that this moment is icing on the cake.