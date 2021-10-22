Watch Gwyneth Paltrow React to Glenn Close Saying Her Oscar Win Didn't "Make Sense"

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes She Knew THIS About Sex in Her 20s

Gwyneth Paltrow just learned about a surprising reaction to her Oscar win.

The 49-year-old goop founder was a Watch What Happens Live guest on Thursday, Oct. 21, where she played a round of the game "Plead the Fifth." The segment consisted of host Andy Cohen asking tough questions, and Gwyneth was allowed to remain mum if a question felt too invasive.

A question that appeared to startle even the actress herself had to do with Glenn Close saying during an interview last fall that Gwyneth's 1999 Best Actress Oscar win for Shakespeare in Love over Central Station's Fernanda Montenegro was an example of why it's hard to compare acting performances during awards season.

"What was your reaction when you heard Glenn Close last year tell a journalist that she thought Fernanda Montenegro should have won the Best Actress Oscar in 1999?" Andy asked.

This led Gwyneth to shake her head briefly as she responded with a smile, "I just heard about this from you, Andy. I never heard about this."