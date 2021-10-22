How Shawn Mendes' Newest Concert Combines Music and Connection in a Whole New Way

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Like so many artists, Shawn Mendes has really missed performing for his fans.
And while excitement continues to build for Wonder: The World Tour, kicking off in the United States in June 2022, the 23-year-old singer is ready to connect with fans on a whole new level with a new special titled Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation.
Produced by Anonymous Content, the special—available now on Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch—will allow Shawn to perform some of his new songs live for the very first time.
"I'm so happy to be back," Shawn exclusively shared with E! News. "I took performing live for granted in the past. It's the most incredible feeling!"
It's even more meaningful to the Grammy winner because this special isn't just about great music; It also hopes to inspire viewers to make a difference and get involved with important causes.
"[I get to] also connect with some of my talented friends and activists including Miguel and King Princess, to talk about how we can take action, give back and create change for good." Shawn shared. "I want to empower people to have a dialogue about activism, learn from one another, and harness that energy because it's needed to make change. I'm so inspired by young change-makers and I want to help other youth activists be inspired too."
He added, "Hopefully, my new Messenger Watch Together special can be a starting point for some to get informed and motivated to take action on some of today's most important world issues."
Speaking of the world, Shawn is already hard at work preparing for his 2022 tour that will take him everywhere from Germany and France to Los Angeles and Nashville. When asked to share what he misses most about life on the road, Shawn said "everything."
"I miss the smell of the bus," he joked. "I miss the fans, the shows and the cities and the cultures and the music."
And while he's keeping details about the Wonder tour, including the set list, top secret for now, the artist promised to create an environment where everyone can be themselves and feel welcome.
"I'm looking forward to the experience of being together again, to playing songs extremely loud and connecting," he said. "I couldn't have done any of it without [the fans]. I hope they feel like they can do what they love for a living too."