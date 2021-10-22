This $42 Teddy Coat From Amazon Looks Just Like Mabel Mora's in Only Murders in the Building

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Arconiacs, this one's for you. If you've been obsessed with Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building fashion, we have an amazing Amazon find that you'll want to get your hands on ASAP.

This fuzzy fleece open front coat from Angashion looks just like the luxurious teddy coat Selena's Mabel Mora wore on the show. It's one you may recognize from the first episode and this week's finale. It's really cute, comes in 10 colors and is only $42 on Amazon right now. Talk about affordable!

Whether you're an Arconiac or not, this coat is a must-have for your closet. It'll keep you cozy and warm throughout the fall and winter seasons. It's also so stylish, it'll immediately glam up any outfit of your choosing. Amazon shoppers love it so much, it has over 5,000 five-star reviews.

If you're curious to learn more, check out the below.