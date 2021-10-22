Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp and More Stars Go Topless to Celebrate Full Moon "Ritual"

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Helped Paris Jackson Ace Her "AHS" Audition

Paris Jackson is thanking the "mother moon."

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, when the moon was full, the 23-year-old model stripped down to her underwear for a "ritual" with her friends, including Alexandra Shipp. Paris shared a glimpse of their gathering under the night sky on Instagram, writing, "Thank you mother moon," alongside a photo of their backsides.

Paris captioned a separate picture, which showed the girls as they posed topless, "'Tis the season."

According to Paris' friend and singer Lavender, they recently formed the group and got together to mark the start of a new lunar phase. "Thank you sisters for letting me lead my first full moon ritual," Lavender wrote on her Instagram. "Feels incredible to have this sweet and special new coven. A group of such spiritually aware, incredible women. Thank you for patience over my fumbling."

And Lavender clarified in a comment that the ritual was nothing dark. Instead, they were simply "thanking the moon."