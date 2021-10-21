Crew Member Dies After Prop Gun Misfires on Alec Baldwin Movie Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

One crew member has died in a shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's next movie.

The actor's rep told E! News there was "an accident" involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks" on the New Mexico set of Rust on Thursday, Oct. 21. Two crew members were injured and taken to the hospital.

"Production has been halted for the time being," added the spokesperson, who also represents director Joel Souza. "The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

One of the shooting victims, a 42-year-old woman, later died of her injuries, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a press release obtained by E! News. She was taken by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she passed away.

An ambulance took a second victim, a 42-year-old man, to another local hospital where he is still "receiving emergency care," per police.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call and arrived to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie at about 1:50 p.m.