How Bob Harper's Heart Attack Led to a "Newer, More Improved Version" of Himself

Watch : Bob Harper Felt Inspired by Dr. Oz To Be Open About Heart Attack

Bob Harper has always been a helper.

Whether inspiring contestants on The Biggest Loser or educating consumers through his best-selling books, the 55-year-old personal trainer has used his platform to promote healthy living and wellness.

But in February 2017, Bob's life turned upside down when he experienced a heart attack that nearly killed him. With help from professionals, the health-and-fitness expert was given a "second chance at life." And nearly four years later, Bob won't stop educating Americans about the importance of heart health.

"I try to help people eat right. I try to help people to move around. I try to get them to exercise. I try to get them to feel better about themselves so imagine coming out of this heart attack and I was feeling all the feels," Bob exclusively shared with E! News. "I decided, well, I can have a pity party and kind of get stuck in there or I can turn this around. It was when I had a conversation with Dr. Oz and he said to me, ‘There are so many people that are going to be looking at you and to you with what you've gone through. What do you want to do?'"