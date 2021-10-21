Queen Elizabeth II Spends the Night in Hospital After Canceling Visit to Northern Ireland

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip With A Special Accessory

Queen Elizabeth is on the mend following a hospitalization, which prompted Her Majesty to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."

The Queen intended to travel north for a two-day trip, but "reluctantly" canceled on the advice of her physician. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the Palace stated on Wednesday, Oct. 20. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future."