Queen Elizabeth II Spends the Night in Hospital After Canceling Visit to Northern Ireland

Queen Elizabeth is on the mend following a hospitalization, which prompted Her Majesty to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."
The Queen intended to travel north for a two-day trip, but "reluctantly" canceled on the advice of her physician. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the Palace stated on Wednesday, Oct. 20. "The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future."
The BBC additionally reported the Queen's medical concerns were not related to the coronavirus.
At this time, it's unclear if the Queen will attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26 in Scotland at the beginning of November. The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to represent the U.K. at the political gathering.
Prior to her hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth held a dinner with world leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening. Additionally, she participated in a virtual meeting with Japanese ambassador, Hajime Hayashi, and the EU ambassador, João Vale de Almeida, according to The Guardian.
The 95-year-old monarch appeared to be in good spirits at the gathering, where she was joined by Prince Charles and Prince William.
Though Queen Elizabeth has stayed busy with her royal engagements, royal watchers noted that she used a walking cane for the first time in 17 years last week. She used the cane as she attended a service marking the Centenary of the Royal British Legion.
According to The Guardian, Queen Elizabeth suffered a knee injury in 2003, which required her to undergo surgery to remove torn cartilage from the joint. After recovering, she stopped using the aid for walking in public.