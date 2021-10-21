Gabby PetitoKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Ed Westwick Teases His Halloween Costume With Nude Bathroom Selfie

Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick may be in the running for sexiest Halloween costume thanks to his latest selfie. Get a sneak peek at his fall look.

No costume, no problem?

As the countdown continues to find that perfect Halloween ensemble, Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick decided against the traditional route of a full-blown outfit. Instead, he proved less is more with his not-so-spooky preview.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the 34-year-old actor heated up the Internet thanks to a nude bathroom selfie. "Well that's Halloween sorted," Ed captioned the photo while holding his iPhone in one hand and an Earth Bar smoothie in the other. 

It's no wonder the actor wants to show off his Bod. In between working on the podcast series The Bystander, Ed discovered the Renegade Fitness Academy and quickly fell in love with the classes. "Been to a lot of gyms. No place like home," he shared on Instagram. "@renegadefitnessacademy putting the work in."

And while he's most known for his portrayal of the preppy Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, Ed channeled the guys of Jersey Shore when he shared a separate selfie in the weight room.

photos
Ed Westwick's 10 Best Looks Ever on Gossip Girl

"Gym, Tan, Laundry. Reeeememberrrr??" he asked his followers. Ed has also been spotted with JAB Boxing Club, a community created to improve one's physical and mental performance.

Instagram

For those curious to know just how serious Ed takes Halloween, past celebrations prove he loves a good costume. 

Back in 2019, the actor attended the 9th annual Trick or Treats! Halloween party where he channeled a zombie from the British series Peaky Blinders. He's also been known to visit Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Ultimately, Ed isn't the only celebrity with Halloween on the mind. See how stars are celebrating the spooky season below.

Line 8 Photography
Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress enjoys a family night out at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. 

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

Loves it! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star transforms into Paris Hilton with help from hairstylist Justine Marjan and makeup artist Alexis Oakley

Instagram
Kyle Richards

"Thank you @glambypamelab & @princeangelll for getting me ready for the @halloweenmovie premiere," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram

Instagram
Christine Lakin

"68 degrees but dreaming of fall…" the Step by Step star wrote on Instagram while wearing a pumpkin onesie by WMNSWR. "Gonna bake some pumpkin bread and crank the AC and pretend ;)" 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Jordyn Woods

The influencer doesn't flinch at the scary demons in the "Demon City" scare-zone get close at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights event. 

Vince Trupsin
Dylan Minnette

The 13 Reasons Why star experiences a night of thrills and chills at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Experiential Supply Co.
Frankie Grande & Hale Leon

The festive fiancés bring their pup for a night of fun at Haunt'Oween LA sponsored by KiwiCo and The Addams Family 2.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Beverley Mitchell

The 7th Heaven star and her family get in the Halloween spirt while visiting Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. 

Experiential Supply Co.
Courtney Lopez

The Lopez family attend Haunt'Oween LA, a family-friendly "Spooktacular" Halloween experience presented by Experiential Supply Co. at The Promenade at Westfield Topanga in Woodland Hills, Calif. 

Haunted Hayride
Kathryn Hahn

Boo! The actress kicks off October by visiting the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park, Calif. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Jamie Foxx

Someone's ready for pumpkins! The actor attends Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Brad Goreski

Making Halloween fashionable all month long! The celebrity stylist dresses to impress at the Nights of the Jack friends & family preview night.

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

"Hey Punkin's! It's October 1st and I'm READY!!!," the Life From Scratch author wrote on Instagram. "Fall is my FAVORITE time of the year and it's also when I officially started my traditions with Nick."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Storm Reid

The University of Southern California college student celebrates the end of a school week by attending Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. 

Freeform/Image Group LA
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star brings some style to Freeform's 2021 'Halloween Road' event in celebration of '31 Nights of Halloween'.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack
Curtis Stone & Lindsay Price

Family night done right! The Hollywood couple takes their kids to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. 

Freeform
Pete Wentz

The Fall Out Boy singer attends Freeform's 2021 'Halloween Road' event in celebration of 31 Nights of Halloween. 

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage
Sarah Shahi

The Sex/Life star heads to Orange County, Calif. to attend Knott's Scary Farm. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
John Stamos

The Fuller House star enjoys date night with Caitlin McHugh Stamos at Halloween Horror Nights inside Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood
Bella Thorne

The actress and her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo enjoy a spooky season date night at Halloween Horror Nights inside Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The twosome has fun at Knott's Scary Farm, aka Halloween-themed Knott's Berry Farm in Southern California in September 2021.

Gilbert Flores
Lana Condor

"Spooky szn is upon us...& I am unprepared," the actress joked on her Instagram Stories while visiting Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Gilbert Flores
Noah Beck & Dixie D'Amelio

The social media stars kick off the Halloween festivities early with a date night at Knott's Scary Farm on Sept. 18 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Miles Brown

Boo! The Black*ish star makes some new friends at Halloween Horror Nights inside Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage
Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum heads to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., for some Halloween thrills. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
JoJo Siwa

The Dancing With the Stars contestant can't scream her way out of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Dylan Minnette & Lydia Night

Date night done right! The 13 Reasons Why star and his girlfriend enjoy a spooky evening out at Halloween Horror Nights inside Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Rich Polk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Travis Barker

Halloween is on! The Blink-182 rocker attends opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

