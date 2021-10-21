Ed Westwick Teases His Halloween Costume With Nude Bathroom Selfie

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

No costume, no problem?

As the countdown continues to find that perfect Halloween ensemble, Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick decided against the traditional route of a full-blown outfit. Instead, he proved less is more with his not-so-spooky preview.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the 34-year-old actor heated up the Internet thanks to a nude bathroom selfie. "Well that's Halloween sorted," Ed captioned the photo while holding his iPhone in one hand and an Earth Bar smoothie in the other.

It's no wonder the actor wants to show off his Bod. In between working on the podcast series The Bystander, Ed discovered the Renegade Fitness Academy and quickly fell in love with the classes. "Been to a lot of gyms. No place like home," he shared on Instagram. "@renegadefitnessacademy putting the work in."

And while he's most known for his portrayal of the preppy Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, Ed channeled the guys of Jersey Shore when he shared a separate selfie in the weight room.