Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Talking About Her Pain After Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley got tearful on Jana Kramer's podcast as she spoke of her emotional pain following her breakup from ex-fiancé Dale Moss.
The first star of season 16 of The Bachelorette famously left the show early after choosing the 33-year-old football player and getting engaged to him after four episodes. Clare, 40, and Dale went on to break up in January—two months after their proposal episode aired in November 2020, reconciled several months later and split again in mid-September. They parted ways when Clare visited him in New York City, according to Dale.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, in what marked her first interview about the breakup, Clare said, "I loved and have always had such a deep love for Dale and that, A, doesn't go away overnight and B, like, I don't regret that. I loved loving him."
The reality star got emotional as she said, "It's the deep pain of—this is the one that gets me —like, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from? You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
Sniffling, Clare noted "the juxtaposition of...not wanting somebody to walk away but gladly holding the door for them because they want to walk away."
"I'll never do that again," she said. "If you want to walk away from me, I'll fight to the death to do what it takes to have a successful, thriving, great relationship."
Clare told Jana, who recently went through a divorce, that she felt she was "kind of met with walls and a guardedness and distrust."
"It's painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn't even have enough respect to you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation," the reality star said. "It's hurtful, because it's like, 'You think that little of me, but yet, you supposedly love me?'"
On the podcast, Jana also asked Clare if she had any regrets about her journey on The Bachelorette.
"I don't even know, to be honest, if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had," the reality star responded. "If my biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man's words and who he showed me he was, I don't think that that's a regret. I trusted somebody, I believed somebody, that they were who they said they were, or that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee. I don't know if that's a regret."
Dale has not spoken in detail about the breakup. Soon after the split, his rep said in a statement that Dale "wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."