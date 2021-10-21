You'll Be Shocked To See Will Poulter's Glow Up As He Prepares for Marvel Role

Will Poulter is getting the Marvel glow up.
Twitter users are marvel-ing at the 28-year-old actor's buff appearance following the news that he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As one person put it, "Holy moly. It *is* true. Will Poulter got jacked." One TikToker commented, "Man's turned into a Hemsworth," while fans on Instagram gushed over his British accent.
To be fair, the Maze Runner star has always been fit, but it seems he's taking his workout regimen to a whole new level as he prepares to take on the role of Adam Warlock in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
The director confirmed the casting in a tweet on Oct. 11, writing, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."
The actor replied, "Thank you, James. It's a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I'm very excited to get to work."
It seems like a long way away from his days playing the awkward neighbor Kenny in We're the Millers alongside Jason Sudeikis.
Will later told Flip Your Wig that he's "working on" his fitness already, hence the impressive muscles.
He said that he's excited to join the MCU, as he believes it's "incredibly creative and very, very unique," adding, "James Gunn is someone I really, really admire, so I feel very lucky."
And the feeling is mutual, as James wrote on Twitter that Will "really is something incredible."
The cast hasn't started filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just yet, but Gunn shared that they are "pretty close." Moreover, he confirmed that the movie is still set for a May 2023 premiere date, while the previously announced holiday special is scheduled for a Christmas 2022 release. He promised fans, "We're going to build you guys something beautiful."
As Gunn and the rest of the GotG prepare for a return to set, Will is promoting his new Hulu show Dopesick, in which he plays a pharmaceutical salesperson during the height of the opioid epidemic.
The actor exclusively spoke to E! News about the experience, gushing about working with Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton, who Will looks up to.
"I was so lucky. He's absolutely incredible, as we all know, as an actor, but also such a lovely man," the Brit shared. "So, I felt very, very lucky to have got the chance to work with him and he was incredibly kind to me and just an amazing scene partner obviously."
To learn more about Dopesick, which also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard, click here!