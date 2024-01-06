Update!

These 68 Cheap Things Will Make Your Home Look More Expensive and You Can Find Them All on Amazon

Yes, you can have elegant home decor on a budget.

Unfortunately, we all don't have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes and apartments. However, money doesn't have to be an obstacle when it comes to finding chic pieces for your home. That's because great style doesn't always have a high price tag. There are plenty of "cheap" things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look much more expensive. Even better, these things require minimal effort.

A few small touches here and there can truly make a huge difference in the way your home looks and you don't have to break the bank to accomplish that because Amazon has tons of items for your home that look like they cost way may more than they actually do. Keep on scrolling to see some of our budget-friendly ideas and product recommendations that are all available from Amazon.

Mirrors

Mirrors are an affordable and useful way to add some dimension to a blank wall and they can also help your space look bigger than it is. Whether they're in your bathroom, hallway, or dining room, they can make a huge difference in your home.

Fabuday Black Round Mirror

Available with a black or gold frame, this minimalist round mirror will look good in any room you put it in and match your current décor. Choose from six sizes.

$48.99
Amazon

Uaussi Store 3 Pack Gold Mirrors

With their gold metal frames, these sunburst shaped mirrors are such a unique touch. They come in a set of three and in so many different frame styles.

$32.99
$25.99
Amazon

Emaison 16 X 12 Inch Rustic Wood Framed Mirror

This easy-to-style mirror comes with a chic chain that looks like it took way more effort than it did. They come in a number of rustic wood or sleek metal frames.

$21.98
$19.98
Amazon

MYlovelylands 10x13 Small Arched Mirror

This arch-shaped mirror looks great above a dress or in your bathroom and has a simple yet elegant shape that will never go out of style. It comes in several sizes and styles.

$29.99
Amazon
Soap Dispensers

Sure, you can just use the container that comes with your liquid soap, but you can also get something more aesthetically pleasing that doubles as decor beside your sink. This is also a chic way to story your toothpaste instead of just leaving the tube on the counter. And if you really want to go all out with the dispensers, use these for lotions too.

JASAI 18 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser with Rust Proof Stainless Steel Pump

This glass soap dispenser is simple, yet elegant. It even has a blank wooden tag if you wanted to specifically label the container for hand soap, lotion, body wash, or something else. This soap dispenser has 16,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$8.49
Amazon

AmazerBath 16 Oz Clear Glass Soap Dispenser- 2 Pack

If you want glass soap dispensers in multiple rooms of your home, get this set of two. Choose from six colors.

$20.99
$14.85
Amazon

Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser

Keep cleanliness and efficiency as a priority with this touch-free liquid soap dispenser. This automated soap dispenser comes in six different colors and it has 12,800+ five-star reviews.

$69.99
Amazon

Coat Rack

When guests somewhere, they should have a designated place to put their coats and bags. A coat rack is a simple, yet thoughtful touch for your entryway.

Mind Reader Coat Rack

This coat rack has 11 hooks. It's also available in white and silver. This is a practical piece that also looks good, which is a win-win. Oh, and it's just $40. It has 6,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$29.99
$19.26
Amazon

Vasagele Coat Rack, Hall Tree with Shoe Bench for Entryway

This hall tree has everything you need to stay organized. There are hooks for coats and bags and shelves for shoes or even some decorative accents like a decorative pillow or a plant. This has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in five colorways.

$63.99
$58.99
Amazon

Dseap Coat Rack Wall Mounted - 5 Tri Hooks

If you want to maximize your floor space, just add some hooks to your wall. This matte black set is chic and there other options in bronze, gold, and white. These hooks have 14,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$34.99
$19.53
Amazon

Silky Sheets & Pillowcases

Opting for silk or satin pillowcases and sheets is great for the skin and hair, plus they just look so incredibly luxurious on your bed.

Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Set

These satin sheets sets are available for twin, full, king, queen, and California queen beds. There are 16 colors to choose from and they have 20,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. The feel soft and the look oh-so-fancy.

$32.99
$26.99
Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen- 2 Pack

If you don't want to commit to an entire sheet/bedding set, then just opt for a satin pillowcase. It's great for your skin, hair, and to add a touch of luxury to your bedding. This best-selling set of two pillow cases has 220,000+ five-star Amazon reviews and it's available in many different colors.

$11.69
$5.57
Amazon

Flameless Candles

Candles can create an ambiance and fill out your counter space. However, they can be pretty expensive to replace. Instead, opt for flameless candles so you can always have a well-decorated (and well-lit) space. Plus you won't have to worry about fire hazards or cleaning up wax.

Homemory Realistic and Bright Flickering Bulb Battery Operated Flameless LED Tea Light for Seasonal & Festival Celebration, Pack of 12

These best-selling flameless candles come with easy-to-replace batteries that have 100+ hours of light-time. All you need to do is switch them on and off for convenient operation. You can even put them inside of decorative votives to emphasize the illusion that these are real candles. This 12-piece set has 54,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$16.99
$9.98
Amazon

Enpornk Flameless Candles Battery Operated Candles- Set of 9

If you prefer flameless candles that are remote-operated, this is the set for you. These look like melted wax candles and this 9-piece set has candles that are different heights, which can be used to create a balanced, realistic setup. This set has 4,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$23.99
$19.19
Amazon

Kate Aspen Vintage Ribbed Glass Votives

Those faux tea lights will create an amazing glow when you pop them into these glass votives which have a trendy ribbed design. They come in a set of six and are available in seven colors.

$29.99
$24
AMazon

Gallery Wall

You can arrange a gallery wall in your home as a chic way to display your favorite photos. And, thankfully, framing your pictures does not have to be expensive.

Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5

These white frames would look so elegant on a white wall. You can arrange them however you'd like in your personal space. This set has 43,900+ five-star reviews.

$24.99
Amazon

Yaetm 12x12 Picture Frames Black Set of 4

This four-pack of these minimalist square frames look so professional since they already come matted. Style them in groups of four or two. They're available in three colors and several sizes.

$26.99
Amazon

Golden State Art, 7 Pack Frames

Add a subtle touch of gold to your home with this seven-pack of frames in assorted sizes.

$47.99
$44.99
Amazon

Umbra Exhibit Picture Frame Gallery Set Adjustable Collage Display for 5 Photos

If you want a gallery wall in your hallway, but you don't want to arrange a bunch of individual frames, just get this display instead. Even if you do want to make some changes, this display is adjustable.

$70.59
$60.99
Amazon

Umbrella Storage

You don't want to drip water on the floor when you come in from the rain. Having a designated place for your umbrella to dry out of the way is a great way to prevent that and it also just makes you look like such a prepared host when people step into your home.

Birdrock Home Umbrella Holder Stand

This black umbrella holder looks chic and it has a removable water tray.

$54.96
Amazon

Yamazaki Smart Umbrella Stand White

This white umbrella stand has sections for long umbrellas and for short, folding umbrellas. It also has a removable base, which makes it easy to clean. This would blend in seamlessly with a white wall to create a minimalist vibe.

$35
Amazon

Metal Umbrella Stand Rack

This metal umbrella stand rack brings an abstract aesthetic to your entryway. It's also available in brown.

$35.99
Amazon

Clocks

Yes, we can all see the time on our phones, televisions, and microwave clocks, but there's just something so classy about having a clock in your home.

FirsTime & Co.® Kensington Wall Clock

This battery-operated wall clock feels vintage yet totally modern at the same time. Not only does it look good, it's also super silent if you get distracted by ticking.

$42.89
$38.80
Amazon

Large Modern Metal Wall Clocks

Add some antique vibes to your home with this Roman Numeral wall clock. It also comes in white, silver, and red.

$26
$58.65
Amazon

NIKKY HOME Vintage Table Clock

If you want to add a touch of vintage to your home, but you don't want to hang a clock on the wall, go for this antique-looking tabletop clock

$36.99
Amazon

Coasters

Coasters are functional, protecting your counters and tabletops, but you can also add some glamour when you choose some stylish coasters.

WAYIFON Coasters for Drinks, 6 Pieces

Marble coasters are just so classic, but you don't need to splurge to get that iconic look. You can also get these marble-looking coasters in white. 

$10.95
Amazon

Glass Gold Coasters for Drinks- 6 Pieces

These unique glass coasters are durable, yet stylish. 

$23.99
Amazon

Cool Coaster 6 Piece Set

These unusual stone coasters are so unique that your guests might wonder if you got these during your travels. However, they're actually quite the bargain from Amazon.

$48
$49.99
Amazon

Monograms

Anything personalized just seems expensive. However, actually customizing your belongings can get pretty costly. Instead, opt for something monogrammed that's already made to add some personal aspects to your home.

Roman Font Custom Luxury Turkish Towel- Set of 2

Hang these letter towels in your kitchen or bathroom to amp up the elegance. There are a few different color options to choose from, so you can pick the set that coordinates best with your decor.

$19.99
Amazon

Monogrammed Hand Towel, Set of 2

These monogrammed hand towels are available in silver, white, and navy. Hanging these are an easy way to make your bathroom a bit more sophisticated.

$29.99
$19.99
Amazo

Monogrammed Towel Set

This set has everything you need for your bathroom, a wash cloth, hand towel, and body towel. Just choose your favorite color combination.

$39.99
Amazon

COLLECTIVE HOME - 7-inch Tall Mirrored Glass and Wood Decorative Letter

Technically, this isn't a monogram, but this silver free-standing letter adds a bit of personalization to your mantle, end table, or counter. 

$16.99
Amazon

Floating Shelves

Floating shelves are functional to store some of your favorite things, of course. They're also a great way to showcase your personality and experiences by displaying your favorite books, photos, travel souvenirs, and more. They're also relatively easy to install, which is always a plus.

BAMEOS Floating Shelf

You can't go wrong with these minimalist floating shelves since they'll never go out of style. They come in tons of different sizes, colors, and finishes, including oak and marble.

$39.99
$31.99
Amazon

SRIWATANA Black Floating Shelves, Set of 4

These black floating shelves bring a contemporary vibe to your space. This set comes with four different shelves at different sizes, so you can put together a creative display in your home.

$42.99
$39.99
Amazon

Umbra Conceal, Sturdy Metal Floating Bookshelf for Wall

If you want a cool place to keep your books, but you don't like the look of a shelf, then go invisible. These shelves look invisible behind a stack of books and the hidden mounting hardware create a floating effect, turning your books into a work of art. These shelves come with mounting hardware and they can hold up to fifteen pounds.

$11.45
Amazon

Wandars Set of 3 Pine Wood Hexagon Shelves

Like picture frames, this set of three hexagonal shelves can be used to decorate an accent wall. They can be arranged in so many different ways and are a great way to display some décor. Choose from 14 colors.

$32.99
Amazon

TFer Floating Shelves

Make good use of empty place and create a warm place to display your photos, books, collectibles, small plants, trophies, vases, and more with this floating shelf.

$29.99
$24.99
Amazon

YGEOMER Floating Shelves

These wooden shelves with contrasting hardware come in a set of four and can be arranged in so many different ways. The set includes a variety of sizes and is super simple to install. Choose from 19 different color combinations.

$29.99
$24.98
Amazon

Planters/Planter Stands

Bring new life to your space with some greenery. An elegant planter or stand is just what you need to elevate your plants (literally and figuratively).

Gold Plant Stand Indoor- Bamboo Wood Flower Stands, Adjustable

This bamboo wood flower stand is adjustable to fit your favorite planters. It comes with a tray, foot pads, and tools, so you'll have everything you need to create the perfect plant setup.

$23.99
$22.30
Amazon

Amazon Basics Plant Stand, Black

If you prefer a modern aesthetic, this black plant stand is just what you need to enhance your space.

$29.93
$25.55
Amazon

Adjustable Plant Stand

This adjustable plant stand is a great addition to many design aesthetics. This mid-century modern plant stand is incredibly easy to assemble.

$29.99
$22.99
Amazon

LE TAUCI Large Plant Pots Set

Both real and faux plants will look ultra chic in these simple pots. With their mid-century modern feel, they come in a set of three that include different sizes plus they come in six aesthetic shades.

$69.99
Amazon

SANDYBAYTAS Ceramic Plant Pot

With its tiered, bubble design, this funky ceramic pot adds an artsy flair to any room. Choose from silver or neutral beige.

$14.99
$12.99
Amazon

Der Rose 3 Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants

Don't stress out over taking care of plants. Instead, get this best-selling trio of artificial plants, which have 10,700+ 5-star reviews.

$32.99
$26.99
Amazon

Throw Pillows

You accessorize your outfits, so why not accessorize your couch, chairs, or bed? A throw pillow is an easy way to update your decor. You can even change the covers seasonally to always keep it fresh.

MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

This four-pack of square velvet pillow covers will add a pop of color to any room. It comes in eight sizes and nine color combinations.

$34.50
$32.50
Amazon

Home Brilliant Pillow Covers

These velvet throw pillow cases look so luxe and a textured element to every bed or sofa. They've got 24,440+ 5-star reviews and come in an array of shades and sizes.

$20.99
$15.99
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows

You can't have throw pillows without the actual pillow, which is why you need this pack of four plush inserts. A best-seller, it has 76,900+ 5-star reviews and comes in 13 different sizes.

 

$34.99
$28.99
Amazon

EMEMA Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

These pillow covers are embroidered, either with cute daisies or boho jacquard, and come in so many colors and sizes.

$19.48
$13.59
Amazon

Vases

Bring some sophistication to your kitchen counter, end table, coffee table, bathroom counter, or book shelf with a beautiful vase.

Luxe Infinity Vase

This vase has such an unusual infinity shape. It's also available in white and black.

$14.95
Amazon

Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set - 3 Small Vases

Arrange these vases next to each other or spread them out. Either way the coordinated set will bring some cohesion to your room. This set comes in several colors and it has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$19.99
Amazon

Creative Co-op White Stoneware Textured Black Polka Dots Vases- Set of 3

Texture is a great way to bring expensive vibes to your room. This three-piece set elevates your decor in an instant.

$26.35
$23.06
Amazon

Kimdio Ceramic Vase

With its abstract line drawings, this unique vase adds so much interest to a room. It comes black or white and will look so good with some dried flowers.

$21.99
$19.99
Amazon

Inglenix Grey White Ceramic Vases

If you want a minimalist vibe, this is a unique choice that fits the bill. This vase is nothing short of stunning.

$22.90
Amazon

Pampas Grass

You can put fresh flowers in your vase or you can go for some dried pampas grass. These last much longer than flowers and they're rather chic.

Comtelek 30 Pcs White Pampas Grass

This white pampas grass is super versatile and incredibly chic.

$8.99
$7.64
Amazon

Pampas Grass- 80 Pieces

If your space is full of neutrals and you want to add some unique accents, this neutral blend of pampas grass is the way to go.

$13.98
$8.88
Amazon

Throw Blankets

Put a beautiful blanket over your couch, ottoman, chair, or bed to bring some comfortable (and functional) luxury to your space.

Bourina Throw Blanket Textured Solid Soft

Add some cozy texture to your couch with this soft throw blanket. It's available in 24 colors, 3 sizes, and it has 27,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26.99
$9.99
Amazon

Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This faux fur blanket is incredibly luxurious. It brings a soft texture and glamorous ambiance to your home. This blanket comes in four sizes and eight colors. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30.99
$27.99
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket

Drape this fleece blanket over your favorite piece of furniture for an elegant touch. This super soft fleece blanket comes in 9 colors and four sizes. It has 52,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14.99
$12.99
Amazon

Ottomans

An ottoman is a do-it-all piece of furniture. Use it as a footrest, end table, chair, or a storage container.

HomePop Ottoman Kinfine Round Tufted Storage Velvet

Bring a pop of color to your living room with this velvet storage ottoman. It has a removable lid and it comes in 13 colors. This ottoman has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$139.57
Amazon

Welland Tree Stump Stool

If you prefer a rustic aesthetic, use this as a chair, footstool, end table, or an accent piece in your home.

$79.99
$74.99
Amazon

Youdenova 15 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman

This leather storage ottoman looks so expensive, but it is really so affordable. You can even flip the lid another way to have a solid resting place for a beverage or other small items.

$27.99
Amazon

Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest

This velvet foot rest has a removable lid with a wood panel on it, which makes it the perfect "table" for your beverage or a snack. This ottoman comes in a bunch of colors.

$69.99
$39.99
Amazon

