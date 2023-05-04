58 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Unfortunately, we all don't have unlimited budgets to decorate our homes and apartments. However, that is not an obstacle for the smart shoppers out there. That's because great style doesn't always have a high price tag. There are plenty of "cheap" things that you can add to your home to elevate each room and make your home look much more expensive.
A few small touches here and there can truly make a huge difference without breaking the bank. Keep on scrolling to see some of our budget-friendly ideas and product recommendations that are all available from Amazon.
Soap Dispensers
Sure, you can just use the container that comes with your liquid soap, but you can also get something more aesthetically pleasing that doubles as decor beside your sink. This is also a chic way to story your toothpaste instead of just leaving the tube on the counter. And if you really want to go all out with the dispensers, use these for lotions too.
Coat Rack
When guests somewhere, they should have a designated place to put their coats and bags. A coat rack is a simple, yet thoughtful touch for your entryway.
Silky Sheets & Pillowcases
Opting for silk or satin pillowcases and sheets is great for the skin and hair, plus they just look so incredibly luxurious on your bed.
Flameless Candles
Candles can create an ambiance and fill out your counter space. However, they can be pretty expensive to replace. Instead, opt for flameless candles so you can always have a well-decorated (and well-lit) space. Plus you won't have to worry about fire hazards or cleaning up wax.
Gallery Wall
You can arrange a gallery wall in your home as a chic way to display your favorite photos. And, thankfully, framing your pictures does not have to be expensive.
Umbrella Storage
You don't want to drip water on the floor when you come in from the rain. Having a designated place for your umbrella to dry out of the way is a great way to prevent that and it also just makes you look like such a prepared host when people step into your home.
Gold Clocks
Yes, we can all see the time on our phones, televisions, and microwave clocks, but there's just something so classy about having a gold clock in your home.
Maps
Having a map or globe in your home can make you seem worldly and interested in travel, whether vacations are in your budget or not.
Coasters
Coasters are functional, protecting your counters and tabletops, but you can also add some glamour when you choose some stylish coasters.
Monograms
Anything personalized just seems expensive. However, actually customizing your belongings can get pretty costly. Instead, opt for something monogrammed that's already made to add some personal aspects to your home.
Floating Shelves
Floating shelves are functional to store some of your favorite things, of course. They're also a great way to showcase your personality and experiences by displaying your favorite books, photos, travel souvenirs, and more. They're also relatively easy to install, which is always a plus.
Planters/Planter Stands
Bring new life to your space with some greenery. An elegant planter or stand is just what you need to elevate your plants (literally and figuratively).
Throw Pillows
You accessorize your outfits, so why not accessorize your couch, chairs, or bed? A throw pillow is an easy way to update your decor. You can even change the covers seasonally to always keep it fresh.
Vases
Bring some sophistication to your kitchen counter, end table, coffee table, bathroom counter, or book shelf with a beautiful vase.
Pampas Grass
You can put fresh flowers in your vase or you can go for some dried pampas grass. These last much longer than flowers and they're rather chic.
Throw Blankets
Put a beautiful blanket over your couch, ottoman, chair, or bed to bring some comfortable (and functional) luxury to your space.
Ottomans
An ottoman is a do-it-all piece of furniture. Use it as a footrest, end table, chair, or a storage container.
If you're looking for more great affordable finds, check out these 26 things that will make your event look expensive.
—Originally published Oct. 26, 2021 at 3 AM PT.