Proof a Sopranos Prequel Series May Actually Happen

We'd kill to see a Sopranos prequel series on HBO Max.

Thankfully, we likely won't have to take drastic action, as the streamer is currently talking with Sopranos creator David Chase about a new show. Specifically, Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, told Deadline that everyone was "thrilled" by the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark's success, confirming, "We're talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max."

It's likely that the potential new show will pick up right where the movie left off, with a young Tony (Michael Gandolfini) heartbroken by the death of his "uncle," Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). In fact, Chase previously told Deadline in September that he'd be interested in continuing this prequel saga—but only if longtime Sopranos writer Terry Winter joined him on the project.

Though the reported prequel, whether it be another film or a new show, has yet to be formally greenlit, Chase has a great relationship with the family, the WB family that is.