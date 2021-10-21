KardashiansGabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Us an Early Holiday Gift With Magical The Princess Switch 3 Trailer

Christmas may still be more than two months away, but Netflix's latest holiday treat is right on time: The trailer for The Princess Switch 3 starring Vanessa Hudgens is an absolute must-see.

By Kisha Forde Oct 21, 2021 6:44 PMTags
MoviesTVVanessa HudgensChristmasHolidaysCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Talks Turning 30 & Holiday Plans

We love an early Christmas present—especially in the form of watching Vanessa Hudgens trade places again (and again) in the first trailer for The Princess Switch 3.

Netflix is warming the hearts of even the most bah-humbug of viewers with its newly released sneak peek of the third installment of The Princess Switch saga. The warm-and-fuzzy film, set for release in November, will once again follow Hudgens as she plays three identical-looking characters (Parent Trap–style).

In the first 2018 film, viewers were introduced to a baker named Stacy De Novo and a princess named Duchess Margaret Delecourt who decided to switch lives just for the holidays. However, things got a little more complicated in the film's 2020 sequel as Margaret's mischievous cousin, Lady Fiona Pembroke, sneakily joined the trading-off festivities. Now we're playing catch up to another holiday where things aren't exactly merrily ever after.

"When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams [up] with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it," the synopsis for the exciting movie reads.

photos
Stars You Forgot Were in Christmas Movies

Adding to the true sprinkle of holiday cheer, some of the characters will rekindle "the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance…resulting in a very unexpected switch."

Trending Stories

1

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

2

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Engaged to Luis Ruelas

3

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw

So, yes, not only will we be experiencing a switch three times over, but it sounds like there will be three times the romance to boot.

Netflix

We can officially wish ourselves a Merry Switch-mas when The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star debuts on Nov. 18.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

2

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Engaged to Luis Ruelas

3

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw

4

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

5

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland