Vanessa Hudgens Gives Us an Early Holiday Gift With Magical The Princess Switch 3 Trailer

We love an early Christmas present—especially in the form of watching Vanessa Hudgens trade places again (and again) in the first trailer for The Princess Switch 3.

Netflix is warming the hearts of even the most bah-humbug of viewers with its newly released sneak peek of the third installment of The Princess Switch saga. The warm-and-fuzzy film, set for release in November, will once again follow Hudgens as she plays three identical-looking characters (Parent Trap–style).

In the first 2018 film, viewers were introduced to a baker named Stacy De Novo and a princess named Duchess Margaret Delecourt who decided to switch lives just for the holidays. However, things got a little more complicated in the film's 2020 sequel as Margaret's mischievous cousin, Lady Fiona Pembroke, sneakily joined the trading-off festivities. Now we're playing catch up to another holiday where things aren't exactly merrily ever after.

"When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams [up] with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it," the synopsis for the exciting movie reads.