Brian Cox Reveals When He Thinks Succession Will Be "Done"

Brian Cox hopes to be "L to the OG"-ing for at least one or two more seasons.
In an interview with British GQ, the 75-year-old Scottish actor was asked how long he would like to keep playing Logan Roy, a powerful media mogul and patriarch of a family whose members are as thirsty for power as he is, on the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession.
"I would say possibly two more series [a.k.a. seasons] and then I think we're done," Cox told the magazine. "But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel."
The actor continued, "I know they've got an endgame. They haven't told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it's just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series. I think it's going to be hard to let go of it this early. I think it needs a couple more series before it really comes to a culmination. That's my feeling. Because its iconic nature is just hitting, I think people are going to want two more series, but they may only get one."
The actor's comments were posted Wednesday, Oct. 20, three days after the satirical drama series' season-three premiere.
In an interview with The New Statesman, posted in September, series creator Jesse Armstrong talked about the future of Succession, saying, "There's going to be a very definite moment when that story is over, and it can't go on too long. I think there'll be an end for me in this incarnation of the show in…in a bit."
When asked to elaborate, Armstrong told Variety in comments published last week, "I don't want to say. I don't have a good definitive answer to that. All I know is there's a promise in the Succession title, and it can't go on forever." The showrunner also said that he does "have a pitch for how" he thinks the series finale will play out but did not go into detail.
In June, Succession co-executive producer and writer Georgia Pritchett told U.K. newspaper The Times, "I think the maximum [the show would continue] would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. We're at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."