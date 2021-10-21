Ester Dean Reveals the Best Advice She Got From Beyoncé & Why She Loves Working With Rihanna

An entertainment titan.
Singer-songwriter-actor Ester Dean has worked with some of music's biggest names, but as she exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop, there's one artist in particular who she'd choose over anyone else: Rihanna.
"Let me tell you something, it's like working with a warrior spirit," Dean explained on Thursday, Oct. 21. "She gets it. She just embodies everything. It's like I'm not writing a song, I'm writing to see art be created."
Dean added that, like everyone else, she's ready for Rihanna's long-awaited and highly-anticipated ninth studio album; however, she also loves what the singer-businesswoman is doing with Savage X Fenty.
"That's lingerie but it's sexy, so she's giving us Rihanna right now," Dean told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Loni Love. "We just gotta learn how to be appreciative!"
The same could be said for the contestants who think Dean's being tough as a judge on E!'s new series Clash of the Cover Bands. She simply wants to help!
"I don't think I'm tough, I think I know they're gonna win something, and sometimes when you see competition shows, I don't think they take that seriously enough," Dean explained. "Do you know how many people want to be on that stage? How many people want to sing that song? How many people want to win that money? How many people want direction right at the moment?"
With that in mind, she's giving the contestants—who are competing for a chance to win $10,000, along with a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—what they "really came here for," instead of just an opportunity to be seen on TV.
When Dean's not working on Clash of the Cover Bands, she's grabbing dinner with her former Pitch Perfect co-stars (they actually have plans next week!) or getting life advice from Beyoncé.
Yes, Beyoncé!
"I don't talk to her about music, I just think she's a beautiful warrior and I'm like, 'Tell me warrior queen, what should I do? You've seen those hills, you've seen those mountains. What can you tell me?'" Dean said. "And she's just like 'Baby, patience. You gotta have patience.'"
Her response? "I'm tryna have sex, girl!"
Watch the complete interview with Ester Dean above!
Clash of the Cover Bands airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.